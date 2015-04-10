BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 10 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2500/2582 2490/2622
MEDIUM 30 2602/2722 2602/2722
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago