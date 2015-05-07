BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 07 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2526/2622 2532/2622
MEDIUM 30 2600/2742 2600/2742
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago