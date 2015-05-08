BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 08 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2526/2612 2526/2622
MEDIUM 30 2600/2742 2600/2742
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees