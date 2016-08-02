BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) AUG 2 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3650/3780 3652/3752
MEDIUM 30 3752/3872 3742/3852 Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com))
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
* Welcomed the inaugural rupee-denominated or masala bond listing of the National Highways Authority Of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: