WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
BANGALORE (Reuters) AUG 24 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3660/3762 3660/3762
MEDIUM 30 3726/3872 3726/3872 Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com))
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Indospace form joint venture 'Indospace Core'