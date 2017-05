POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.27 pct

BENGALURU, May 17 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.2735 6.3946 MEDIAN 6.27 6.42 MEAN 6.28 6.43 HIGHEST 6.31 6.46