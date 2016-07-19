BREAKINGVIEWS-India's Narendra Modi has many stripes

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi has many stripes - much like the tiger, India's national animal. The charismatic leader of the world's largest democracy enjoys huge support for his bid to clean up the country. But three years into his five-year term he now looks more populist than pro-market – and appears in no hurry to use his extraordinary mandate to push through difficult reforms.