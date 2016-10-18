UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Oct 18 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3582/3791 3582/3791
MEDIUM 30 3702/3796 3702/3922
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
(Changed RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Apr 24 to Apr 28 to May 01 to May 05) May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 01 to May 05, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward