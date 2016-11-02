Shanghai steel edges up after 3-day slide, but glut weighs
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since at least 2004
BANGALORE (Reuters) Nov 02 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3566/3796 3570/3795
MEDIUM 30 3660/3902 3680/3912
