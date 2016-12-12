BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3546/3751 3542/3762
MEDIUM 30 3642/3892 3650/3896
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago