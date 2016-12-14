WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 14 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3582/3756 3540/3751
MEDIUM 30 3662/3882 3640/3892
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,81