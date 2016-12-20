BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 20 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3542/3751 3542/3741
MEDIUM 30 3622/3892 3626/3892
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage: