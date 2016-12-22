BRIEF-India's Kay Power and Paper March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 17.6 million rupees versus profit 15 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 22 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3552/3620 3540/3740
MEDIUM 30 3630/3892 3626/3876
* March quarter net profit 17.6 million rupees versus profit 15 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 69.2 million rupees versus 44.6 million rupees year ago