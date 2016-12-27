BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 27 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3616/3702 3562/3748
MEDIUM 30 3652/3925 3628/3912
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago