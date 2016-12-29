BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 29 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3632/3692 3620/3700
MEDIUM 30 3682/3922 3680/3922
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
BANGALORE, May 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29400 ICS-103(23mm) 33800 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 44100 ICS-105(26mm) 33200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)