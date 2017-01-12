India's BHEL Q4 profit falls 57 pct, misses estimates
May 29 State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jan 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3770/3872 3700/3862
MEDIUM 30 3820/4060 3800/4050
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: