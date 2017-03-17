BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 17 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3972/4021 3972/4021
MEDIUM 30 4002/4230 4012/4240
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18