BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 08 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3826/3901 3832/3905
MEDIUM 30 3886/4042 3890/4042
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 111.32 0.00 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3899 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.442 +0.01 Korean won 1140.500 1140.9 +0.04 Baht 33.980 33.97