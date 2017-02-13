MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries eyes 10 pct market share in fuel retail - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Feb 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3940/4002 3936/4002
MEDIUM 30 4030/4281 4016/4281
