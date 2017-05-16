BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 16 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3872/3935 3872/3935
MEDIUM 30 3916/4092 3916/4092
* Says approves issue of NCDs worth 11 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.]