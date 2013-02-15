MUMBAI Feb 15 India's Unichem Laboratories said on Friday it plans to sell a drug manufacturing plant located in central India to a unit of U.S.-based Mylan for 1.6 billion rupees ($29.7 million).

The deal is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement between the two drugmakers and regulatory approvals, Unichem said in a statement.

Shares in Unichem Laboratories rose 1.04 percent on Friday to 175.55 rupees when the wider Mumbai market fell 0.16 percent.