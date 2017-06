MUMBAI The Sensex and the Nifty fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the 2012/13 budget proposed increasing some corporate and individual taxes and after a securities transaction tax was lowered but not eliminated.

The rupee fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 53.99/54.00 from levels of around 53.70 before the budget.

The Sensex was down 0.4 percent as of 12:39 p.m., after earlier gaining as much as 0.88 percent.

The Nifty fell 0.31 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)