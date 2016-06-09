(Adds details from court ruling)
June 9 A U.S. appeals court in Chicago on
Thursday upheld former Subway sandwich pitchman Jared Fogle's
15-1/2-year prison sentence for child pornography.
Fogle, 38, who became famous after losing weight on a diet
that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded
guilty on Nov. 19, 2015, to charges of child pornography and
traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.
But he appealed his sentence by a U.S. District Court in
Indiana of 188 months in federal prison, saying it was longer
than indicated by sentencing guidelines and inappropriately
imposed.
His appeal was rejected in a ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals.
"There is no evidence in the record that the district court
was confused about the facts," the three-judge panel said in its
ruling Thursday.
The panel rejected Fogle's claims that the district court's
sentence was improper because it exceeded federal sentencing
guidelines, saying that the judge had correctly applied the law
and explained his reasoning.
It also rejected Fogle's assertion that because he had
viewed the child pornography but not produced it, his sentence
should have been more lenient.
Subway fired Fogle when reports emerged that he would plead
guilty in the case. He has already begun to pay $1.4 million in
restitution to 14 victims who are minors.
Prosecutors said Fogle obtained child pornography given to
him by Russell Taylor, the former director of Fogle's charitable
foundation, including videos he taped of minors without their
permission, using hidden cameras in his homes in Indiana. The
foundation involved educational programs about childhood
obesity.
In his appeal, Fogle's attorney, Ronald Elberger, said the
sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt
was based on things his client did not actually do, including
producing child pornography or acting on fantasies of having sex
with minors.
But U.S. Attorney Steven DeBrota said the punishment was
justified, because Fogle knew some of the minor victims by name
and on a personal level.
The sentence was more severe than either side had wanted.
The prosecution had sought 12-1/2 years in federal prison, while
Fogle's attorneys had asked for five years. Fogle also was fined
$175,000.
An attorney for Fogle did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing
by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)