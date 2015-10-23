Oct 23 Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman
Jared Fogle has paid 10 victims restitution totaling $1 million
as part of his guilty plea to charges of child pornography and
traveling for illicit paid sex with minors, an assistant U.S.
attorney said on Friday.
Similar payments of $100,000 each are in progress under an
August deal in which Fogle agreed to plead guilty. The funds are
meant to allow the victims to obtain counseling or other
assistance and are separate from any civil lawsuits Fogle could
face.
The 10 payments were made since late August, and officials
hope to complete the remaining four by Nov. 19, when Fogle is
scheduled to change his plea officially to guilty and be
sentenced before a U.S. District Court judge.
Fogle would serve between five and 12 years in prison under
the deal, but the judge ultimately gets to pick the sentence and
Fogle could face a maximum of 50 years.
Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement
emerged.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)