Dec 15 Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman
Jared Fogle has appealed his 15-1/2-year federal prison
sentence, which he received last month after pleading guilty to
child pornography and sex charges, court documents said.
Fogle, 38, who became famous after losing weight on a diet
that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded
guilty on Nov. 19 to charges of child pornography and traveling
for illicit paid sex with minors.
On the same day, U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt
imposed a sentence higher than either side wanted - the
prosecution had sought 12-1/2 years, while Fogle's attorneys had
asked for five years. Fogle also was fined $175,000.
Fogle's notice of appeal was filed with the 7th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals on Monday, court documents said. Fogle is in
federal custody, and his prison release date is July 11, 2029,
according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
An attorney for Fogle was not immediately available for
comment on Tuesday. At the sentencing hearing, Fogle's attorneys
had argued that Fogle had a sex addiction, which had replaced
his addiction to food. The former pitchman had expressed remorse
for his actions.
Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement
emerged. He has already begun to pay $1.4 million in restitution
to 14 victims who are minors.
Fogle obtained child pornography given to him by his
co-conspirator, Russell Taylor, which included homemade material
involving victims in Indiana.
Taylor, the ex-director of Fogle's charitable foundation,
pleaded guilty last Thursday to child pornography charges and
was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
