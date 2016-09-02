Sept 2 Former Subway sandwich pitchman Jared Fogle, in jail for his conviction on child pornography and sex with minors charges, blamed the parents of one of his female victims for her "destructive behaviors."

Fogle, 38, who became famous after shedding weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded guilty in November 2015 to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

Fogle, in a response filed on Thursday to a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of the girl, argued her parents should be third-party defendants alongside him. The parents may be liable for all or part of the victim's claims against him, according to the court documents.

The victim, who was surreptitiously videotaped by an associate of Fogle for pornography, which became a part of the case against Fogle, filed her lawsuit in March. Her case seeks monetary damages for personal injuries and mental anguish.

The allegations are separate from the charges for which Fogle is serving a 15-1/2-year prison sentence, which was upheld by a U.S. appeals court in Chicago in June.

An attorney for Fogle declined to comment. Attorneys for the victim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fogle's motion says the parents' "hateful and abusive" relationship toward each other, alcohol abuse and a lack of parental supervision caused emotional distress and depression suffered by their daughter, and paved the way for several "destructive behaviors" in which she engaged.

The parents are liable for her "harmful activities" like alcohol abuse, substance abuse, self-mutilation, and sexual activity with multiple partners, Fogle's complaint says. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)