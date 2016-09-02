Sept 2 Former Subway sandwich pitchman Jared
Fogle, in jail for his conviction on child pornography and sex
with minors charges, blamed the parents of one of his female
victims for her "destructive behaviors."
Fogle, 38, who became famous after shedding weight on a diet
that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded
guilty in November 2015 to charges of child pornography and
traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.
Fogle, in a response filed on Thursday to a civil lawsuit
brought on behalf of the girl, argued her parents should be
third-party defendants alongside him. The parents may be liable
for all or part of the victim's claims against him, according to
the court documents.
The victim, who was surreptitiously videotaped by an
associate of Fogle for pornography, which became a part of the
case against Fogle, filed her lawsuit in March. Her case seeks
monetary damages for personal injuries and mental anguish.
The allegations are separate from the charges for which
Fogle is serving a 15-1/2-year prison sentence, which was upheld
by a U.S. appeals court in Chicago in June.
An attorney for Fogle declined to comment. Attorneys for the
victim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fogle's motion says the parents' "hateful and abusive"
relationship toward each other, alcohol abuse and a lack of
parental supervision caused emotional distress and depression
suffered by their daughter, and paved the way for several
"destructive behaviors" in which she engaged.
The parents are liable for her "harmful activities" like
alcohol abuse, substance abuse, self-mutilation, and sexual
activity with multiple partners, Fogle's complaint says.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill
Rigby)