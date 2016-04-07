(Add comment by governor's spokeswoman, Planned Parenthood,
details from lawsuit, background, byline)
By Justin Madden
April 7 Planned Parenthood of Indiana and
Kentucky on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the state of
Indiana, saying a new state law restricting abortion was
unconstitutional.
The law, which was signed last month by Indiana Governor
Mike Pence and goes into effect on July 1, prohibits abortion in
the early stages of a pregnancy based on genetic abnormalities
and mandates a fetus be buried or cremated, according to the
lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Planned Parenthood asked for an injunction on the law,
according to the lawsuit, which was filed by the American Civil
Liberties Union on behalf of the nonprofit organization's
Indiana chapter.
"The United States Supreme Court has repeatedly stressed
that a woman, not the state, is to determine whether or not to
obtain an abortion," Ken Falk, legal director for ACLU of
Indiana, said in a statement. "The state of Indiana's attempt to
invade a woman's privacy and to control her decision in this
regard is unprecedented and unconstitutional."
The lawsuit named the Indiana State Department of Health,
prosecutors of several counties and the state medical licensing
board.
A spokeswoman for the health department referred all
questions to the attorney general's office, where no one could
be reached for comment. A spokesman for the medical licensing
board declined to comment about the lawsuit.
Pence's press secretary, Kara Brooks, said the governor is
confident the law is constitutional. "We will work with the
attorney general to defend the law that enhances information
expectant mothers receive and enhances protection for the
unborn," she said.
Indiana was the second U.S. state to prohibit abortions
based on a prenatal diagnosis of disabilities such as Down
syndrome, following North Dakota.
Planned Parenthood does not ask patients to disclose why
they are obtaining an abortion, but under the new law, doctors
would be mandated to report if a fetal anomaly was present
before the abortion.
The new Indiana law would put physicians at risk for legal
woes, and require additional costs for a fetus to be buried or
cremated, according to the lawsuit.
"Gov. Mike Pence isn't a woman and he isn't a doctor. He
needs to get out and stay out of our doctors' offices," Betty
Cockrum, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and
Kentucky, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott,
Ben Klayman and Marguerita Choy)