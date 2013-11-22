Nov 22 An Indiana state law banning a variety of
automated telephone calls was given new life as a federal
appeals court concluded that the law was not preempted by
federal law.
In a decision released late on Thursday, the 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said a lower court judge
erred in concluding that the federal Telephone Consumer
Protection Act supplanted Indiana's law regulating the calls.
It directed the lower court to consider whether the Indiana
law violates callers' free speech rights under the 1st Amendment
of the U.S. Constitution.
Automated calling often prompts complaints because they are
considered annoying or raise privacy concerns.
According to the 7th Circuit, the Federal Trade Commission
fields more than 200,000 complaints a month about automated
marketing, or "autodialer," calls.
The Indiana law had been challenged by Patriotic Veterans
Inc, an Illinois-based nonprofit political advocacy group that
sought to tell voters about politicians' positions on issues
that matter to veterans.
Employing people like the singer Pat Boone to deliver its
messages, the group used a service capable of delivering as many
as 100,000 messages in three hours, court papers show.
The group sought a court ruling that the Indiana law was
invalid as it applied to political messages.
In September 2011, U.S. District Judge William Lawrence in
Indiana said the Telephone Consumer Protection Act preempted the
state law as it applied to the interstate use of automatic
telephone dialing systems.
Writing for a three-judge 7th Circuit panel, Circuit Judge
Ilana Rovner acknowledged that "havoc" could result if
autodialers were forced to comply with 50 different state
regulatory systems as to when and how they might place calls.
But she said the TCPA said nothing about preempting laws
regulating the interstate use of automatic dialing systems, and
that Patriotic Veterans did not show it would be impossible to
comply with both the federal law and Indiana's law.
"Legislators in the State of Indiana believe that the bulk
of its citizens find automated telephone messages to be an
annoyance, and one worthy of government protection," Rovner
wrote. "That the legislature attempted to do so without
violating the free speech rights protected by the First
Amendment does not turn the legislation into one with the
purpose and objective of protecting noncommercial robocalls."
Mark Crandley, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg representing
Patriotic Veterans, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Bryan Corbin, a spokesman for Indiana Attorney General Greg
Zoeller, said the state will review the decision, which was
issued 22 months after oral arguments.
The case is Patriotic Veterans Inc v. Indiana et al, 7th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3265.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by John
Wallace)