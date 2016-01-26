An adult was killed and at least two children injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a school bus in Indianapolis, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) outside of Amy Beverland Elementary School on the city's northeast side, said Richard Riddle, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Rescue crews and investigators were still at the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident, according to Riddle.

He said one adult was dead at the scene and at least two children were taken to the hospital, he said. Riddle said he did not know the victims' genders or if the children were students at the school.

