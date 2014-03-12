NEW DELHI, March 12 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid of $281 per tonne for its 80,000 tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday, higher than the government's floor price of $260 per tonne.

The state-run trader issued the tender last week offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment from the east coast by mid-April.

MMTC received eight bids for the global tender, said one of the sources.

Earlier, state-run trader PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $282.1 per tonne in a similar wheat export tender that offered 70,000 tonnes from the west coast.

These tenders are part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until end-March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)