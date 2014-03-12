NEW DELHI, March 12 India's MMTC Ltd
has received the highest bid of $281 per tonne for its 80,000
tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday,
higher than the government's floor price of $260 per tonne.
The state-run trader issued the tender last week offering
the grain from government warehouses for shipment from the east
coast by mid-April.
MMTC received eight bids for the global tender, said one of
the sources.
Earlier, state-run trader PEC Ltd received the highest bid
at $282.1 per tonne in a similar wheat export tender that
offered 70,000 tonnes from the west coast.
These tenders are part of the government's plan to sell 2
million tonnes of the grain overseas until end-March, as it
attempts to trim bulging stocks.
