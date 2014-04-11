NEW DELHI, April 11 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at$281.83 per tonne in its export tender offering 35,000 tonnes of wheat, trade sources said on Friday, more than the state-set floor price of $260 per tonne.

The state-run trader issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment from the west coast by May 19.

MMTC received six bids for the global tender, said one of the sources.

The latest tender is part of the federal government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas since September, in an attempt to cut huge stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)