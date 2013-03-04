March 4 Indiana Finance Authority is expected to sell $641.375 million of series 2013 tax-exempt private activity bonds during the week of March 11, said a market source on Monday.

The bonds will be issued for the Ohio River Bridges East End Crossing Project, and will consist of $445.385 million of series 2013A bonds and $195.990 million series 2013 B bonds.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.