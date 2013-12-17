Dec 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it cut Indianapolis, Indiana's issuer credit rating to AA from AAA, based on its recently released local general obligation criteria.

The rating agency also cut the city's GO and ad-valorem property tax-backed debt to AA from AAA, its certificates of participation to AA-minus from AA-plus, as well as the moral obligation-backed debt to A from AA.

The outlook is stable, reflecting the city's "very strong" budget flexibility and liquidity, and its strong management, the rating agency said in a statement.