BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Three months ended Dec. 31 (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Oct-Dec 2012 Oct-Dec 2011 Net Profit 3.31 5.26 Interest Earned 35.48 32.24 Interest Expended 24.03 20.54 Net NPAs (in pct) 2.17 0.80 NOTE: Indian Bank is a state run lender. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: