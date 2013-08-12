An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Indian Hotels Co Ltd(IHTL.NS), part of the $100-billion Tata Group, expects to decide on its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd OEH.N by next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Anil Goel said on Monday.

It had earlier said it would decide on the bid by March-end. Indian Hotels' board is considering the matter, Goel said.

In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the '21' Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Hotels said its June-quarter net profit more than doubled to 97.8 million rupees despite flat sales.

