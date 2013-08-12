BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the $100-billion Tata Group, expects to decide on its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd by next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Anil Goel said on Monday.
It had earlier said it would decide on the bid by March-end. Indian Hotels' board is considering the matter, Goel said.
In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the '21' Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap.
Earlier on Monday, Indian Hotels said its June-quarter net profit more than doubled to 97.8 million rupees despite flat sales.
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.