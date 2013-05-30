China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
MUMBAI May 30 Indian Hotels Co Ltd said on Thursday it had not decided on whether to revise its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.
In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the '21' Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap. [ID:nL3E8M862U
"The board has not yet taken a decision on the Orient-Express bid. Different options are open to us," Anil Goel, executive director for finance, told reporters on Thursday.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n90YK3) Further company coverage:
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: