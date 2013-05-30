MUMBAI May 30 Indian Hotels Co Ltd said on Thursday it had not decided on whether to revise its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.

In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the '21' Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap. [ID:nL3E8M862U

"The board has not yet taken a decision on the Orient-Express bid. Different options are open to us," Anil Goel, executive director for finance, told reporters on Thursday.