UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
MUMBAI, May 31 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net loss 3.65 vs 3.39 Total Income 5.81 vs 5.65 Results are standalone NOTE: Indian Hotels Company Ltd caters to a wide cross section of travellers with its luxury, business and leisure hotels, among them beach resorts, garden retreats and palace hotels. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
Apr 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26375.10 NSE 47220.50 ============= TOTAL 73595.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M