MUMBAI Dec 16 State-run Indian Oil Corp said on Friday it raised more than 14 billion rupees ($265 million) by issuing five-year bonds in the local market at a coupon rate of 9.28 percent.

The oil retailer said the bond issue was launched with an original size of 5 billion rupees and was oversubscribed over three times. The proceeds will be used for investments in ongoing domestic projects, it said.

($1= 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)