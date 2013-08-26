Aug 26 Indian Oil Corp, a state-owned fuel retailer, will get cash payment for the fiscal first quarter subsidy on Sept. 17, its director (finance) P.K. Goyal said on Monday.

Fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp sell diesel, kerosene and cooking gas at subsidised rates to protect the poor and tame inflation.

The retailers will get 80 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) as partial compensation for the revenue losses suffered on sale of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas at lower state-set prices. Indian Oil's share will be 42 billion rupees, Goyal said.

