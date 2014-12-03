(Fixes typo in headline) Dec 3 Indian Oil Corp : * Indian Oil - co alongwith Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with state trading corporation * Mou executed on November 27, 2014 does not have any material impact on the financials of Indianoil at present * A detailed feasibility study and market study would be carried out * Says MOU for exploring the possibilities for setting up oil storage terminal(s) in Mauritius through a joint venture company * Source text: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that: "Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. alongwith Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Trading Corporation (STC), a Government entity of Mauritius for exploring the possibilities for setting up oil storage terminal(s) in Mauritius through a Joint Venture Company. For this purpose, a detailed feasibility study and market study would be carried out. The MoU executed on Nov 27, 2014 does not have any material impact on the financials of IndianOil at present." * Further company coverage