HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - Indian Overseas Bank (Baa3/BBB-) has sent out the initial price talk of T+430bp area for its benchmark 5.5 year US dollar denominated Reg S deal this morning.

The issue is a part of the bank's plan to raise USD1bn under its MTN programme.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank are leads on the deal that is expected to be today's business.