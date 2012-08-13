SINGAPORE, August 13 (IFR) - Indian Overseas Bank's planned US dollar benchmark 5.5-year Reg S senior transaction looks cheap in relation to comps with the initial Treasuries plus 430bp guidance putting it around 88bp back of the recent State Bank of India due 2017s, accounting for the 10bp steepness of the curve from August 2017 to February 2018.

In addition, on a mid-swaps basis at the initial guidance, the new IOB is offering a 32bp negative basis to the 376bp quoted on 5-year IOB protection, meaning there is a healthy carry available on a fully credit risk hedged basis, albeit in the context of an illiquid CDS market for the name.

The guidance is expected to be iterated down however, and it is a matter of how new issue concession dynamics work in a generally illiquid and wary secondary Asian credit market.

The full-on 20bp iterations seen on recent Korean IG deals might well be attempted by IOB, which would still place the deal in the optically attractive Treasuries plus 400bp handle area.

Indian bank names have been a recent rich source of G3 supply and this creates a degree if technical pressure, with the added input of a negative macro headwind in the Indian economy and a growing non-performing loan scenario in the country's banking sector.

NPLs at IOB are around the 3.1% mark, which is above the Asian banking average of around 2%, although lower than sector peers, with SBI's and ICIC's NPLs running at 4% and Union Bank of India's at 3.5%.

A further concern from a credit perspective is IOB's exposure to the Indian power sector, where NPLs have been rising on the back of higher fuel prices.

Axis Bank (which has heavy exposure the Indian power sector) is being offered up as a comp by market participants, with the bank's due September 2017s last at Treasuries plus 385bp, with the curve worth 9bp, meaning that at the initial guidance IOB is coming 39bp back of Axis.

This looks justifiable in relation to financials, with IOB earning a 2.6% net interest margin versus 3.3% for Axis. IOB's ROE lags Axis', coming in at 9.9% versus 20.3 for Axis in the financial year to April.

It remains to be seen how investors will view the event of default language in the docs on the new deal, which stipulate that should the Indian government cease to own at least 50% of the bank's voting stock, an event of default will occur.

With a Baa3 rating from Moody's (stable) and a BBB- rating from S&P with a negative outlook, IOB sits at the lowest rung of investment grade, and a downgrade would place it in the non investment grade space, something which would reduce the universe of eligible holders should it occur.

Leads are Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank and the deal is expected to be today's business.