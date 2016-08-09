US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 9 Indian Overseas Bank : * June-quarter net loss 14.51 billion rupees versus net profit of 147.6 million
rupees year ago * June-quarter gross NPA 20.48 percent versus 17.40 percent previous quarter * June-quarter interest earned 52.16 billion rupees versus 61.37 billion rupees
year ago * June-quarter net NPA 13.97 percent versus 11.89 percent previous quarter * June-quarter provisions 21.38 billion rupees versus 6.64 billion rupees year
ago * June-quarter NIM 1.87 percent * Source text: bit.ly/2bgbb2N * Further company coverage
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)