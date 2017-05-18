BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Indian Overseas Bank quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Net loss 6.47 9.36 Interest Earned 46.30 54.72 Gross NPA (%) 22.39 17.40 Source text: bit.ly/2qtNm0R NOTE: Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body