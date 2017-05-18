May 18 Indian Overseas Bank quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Net loss 6.47 9.36 Interest Earned 46.30 54.72 Gross NPA (%) 22.39 17.40 Source text: bit.ly/2qtNm0R NOTE: Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)