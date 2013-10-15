BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
Oct 15 (link.reuters.com/hez73v)
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: