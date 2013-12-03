GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
Dec 3 India's Reliance Communications Ltd
* Increases 3G data price to 156 rupees for 1 GB, from 123 rupees, company website shows Further company coverage: (New Delhi newsroom; +91 11 4178 1009)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees