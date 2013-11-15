UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
NEW DELHI Nov 15 India's Tulip Telecom
* Says defers sept-quarter results as it was not able to finalize figures
* Tulip says yet to finalise financials of subsidiaries, data to be submitted to auditors on debt restructuring taking more time
* Tulip Telecom says hopes to finalise its financials and submit unaudited results at the earliest possible time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (New Delhi Newsroom; +91 11 4178 1009)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.