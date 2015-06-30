(Adds Airbus CEO comment)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, June 30 The owner of Indian airline
IndiGo said on Tuesday that the terms of a provisional order to
buy 250 aircraft from Airbus had expired, but that the
two companies remained in talks about acquiring a "significant"
number of A320neo jets.
Budget airline Indigo, India's biggest carrier by market
share, signed a provisional order for 250 A320neo jets from
Airbus in October, handing the European planemaker its
biggest-ever potential order.
The order was worth nearly $26 billion at list prices.
"Although the term sheet has expired we remain in active
discussions concerning the potential acquisition of a
significant number of aircraft from the A320neo family,"
InterGlobe Aviation said in the draft prospectus for its initial
public offering, which it filed with Indian regulators on
Tuesday.
InterGlobe said there was "no assurance" that it would be
able to negotiate a new aircraft order with Airbus.
The chief executive of planemaker Airbus said described the
delay as a technical one related to the timing of the IPO.
"I am not worried about this," Fabrice Bregier told
Reuters.
Industry sources have said the deal is expected to be signed
before the end of this year.
Founded in 2006 by travel entrepreneur Rahul Bhatia and
Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways, IndiGo
has placed a series of aggressive, eye-catching orders for
Airbus jets as it tries to win a bigger share of India's
fast-growing aviation market.
Before last October's provisional order, which industry
sources had expected to be completed by the end of this year,
the airline had placed firm orders for a total of 280
A320-family jets, of which it has taken delivery of 100.
IndiGo specialises in placing big orders for jets and
selling them on to lessors before renting them back to reduce
capital costs.
It has denied that the sale-and-leaseback model is the main
driver of its profits, which stand out against the chronic
losses that have plagued most other major carriers in India.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Additional reporting by Devidutta
Tripathy in MUMBAI and Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Pravin
Char and William Hardy)