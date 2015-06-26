SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 26 India's biggest
airline IndiGo is set to file prospectus next week for a
domestic stock market listing that is expected to raise as much
as $400 million, three sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
IndiGo, owned by hospitality and travel company InterGlobe
Enterprises, is aiming to get approval from India's market
regulator in August before hitting the market later in the year,
one of the sources said.
The timing of the market debut will, however, depend on
market conditions, one of the sources said.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
IndiGo, founded in 2006, has used its low-cost model to stay
profitable and become India's largest airline in a market
enjoying double-digit growth in passenger numbers but where most
carriers lose money because of tough competition and high costs.
